Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2022

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNFGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $336.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

DETNF remained flat at $$40.62 during trading on Friday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. Aker BP ASA has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $41.65.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

