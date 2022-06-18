Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $336.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

DETNF remained flat at $$40.62 during trading on Friday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. Aker BP ASA has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $41.65.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

