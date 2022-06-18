Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Director Acquires C$46,500.00 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) Director Paul Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.30 per share, with a total value of C$46,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$279,000.

Shares of TSE:AGI traded down C$0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.29. 1,121,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,689. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.71. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$8.30 and a one year high of C$11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$233.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.5320421 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.07%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGI. National Bankshares raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alamos Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.33.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

