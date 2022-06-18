Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Trading Down 4.6%

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.34. 8,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 24,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the quarter. Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 8.35% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

