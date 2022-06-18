Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Dawn Christine Maroney Sells 2,150 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $23,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,671,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,323,574.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

On Thursday, June 2nd, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $152,980.20.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $27.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 56.68% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $345.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,362,000 after buying an additional 50,997 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,204 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,558,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 971,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.