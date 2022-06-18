Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on AP.UN shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Michael R. Emory acquired 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.96 per share, with a total value of C$39,856.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 229,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,933,683.84. Also, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$61,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at C$674,245.

Shares of TSE AP.UN traded up C$0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching C$33.78. The company had a trading volume of 410,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,311. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$32.90 and a 52 week high of C$48.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.84. The stock has a market cap of C$4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.