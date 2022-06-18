Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue Sells 1,492 Shares of Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $51,294.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $57,546.44.

On Monday, April 18th, Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $88,192.26.

AOSL stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.46.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 60.14%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

