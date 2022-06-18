Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 76,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 489,507 shares.The stock last traded at $7.64 and had previously closed at $8.08.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Altus Power from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at $31,350,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at $20,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter valued at $12,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at $10,711,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at $7,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

