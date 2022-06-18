Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang Sells 3,937 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $260,865.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average is $122.45. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter worth about $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

