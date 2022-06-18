Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang Sells 3,937 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $260,865.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of AMBA stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average is $122.45. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $227.59.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter worth about $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.
Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambarella (AMBA)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.