Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) COO Chan W. Lee Sells 2,184 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.45. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $64.69 and a one year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Ambarella by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

