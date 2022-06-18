Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn Sells 2,609 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,609 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $172,846.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 903,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,843,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.45. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $227.59.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMBA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.