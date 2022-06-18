Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn Sells 2,609 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,609 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $172,846.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 903,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,843,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.45. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $227.59.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.
Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambarella (AMBA)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.