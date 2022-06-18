Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day Sells 704 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $46,654.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $67.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.45. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.53.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

