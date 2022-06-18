Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day Sells 704 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $46,654.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $67.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.45. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $227.59.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AMBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.53.
Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
