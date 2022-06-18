Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Shares Down 1.1%

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 10,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 14,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Separately, Danske downgraded shares of Ambu A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82.

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

