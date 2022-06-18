AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Trading Down 10.2%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) traded down 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 3,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 15,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The firm has a market cap of $7.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49.

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter.

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

