American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Shares Down 4.9%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

AHOTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

