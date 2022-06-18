Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.60

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.60 and last traded at $39.69, with a volume of 12775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.74.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average is $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.97 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after buying an additional 27,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,115,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

