ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.62

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 2288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.37.
ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter.
ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.
