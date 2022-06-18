ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.62

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 2288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Get ANA alerts:

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter.

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.