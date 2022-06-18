Analysts Set Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Price Target at $66.00

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCS. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $84.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.55. Century Communities had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 145,772 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

