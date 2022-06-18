Analysts’ Upgrades for June 18th (AXON, CCEP, COTY, CVGI, EQIX, FDS, JYNT, LAD, NGVT, RPT)

Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, June 18th:

Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coty (NYSE:COTY)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

