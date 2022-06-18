Analysts’ Upgrades for June 18th (AXON, CCEP, COTY, CVGI, EQIX, FDS, JYNT, LAD, NGVT, RPT)

Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, June 18th:
Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
