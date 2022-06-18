Analyzing Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.4% of Berkshire Grey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Ouster shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Ouster shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Berkshire Grey and Ouster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Grey N/A -113.75% -47.09% Ouster -296.75% -44.00% -36.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Berkshire Grey and Ouster, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Grey 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ouster 0 0 5 0 3.00

Berkshire Grey presently has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 383.59%. Ouster has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 486.59%. Given Ouster’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ouster is more favorable than Berkshire Grey.

Volatility & Risk

Berkshire Grey has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ouster has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Berkshire Grey and Ouster’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Grey $50.85 million 8.83 -$153.38 million N/A N/A Ouster $33.58 million 9.26 -$93.98 million ($0.65) -2.75

Ouster has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berkshire Grey.

Summary

Ouster beats Berkshire Grey on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkshire Grey, Inc., an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders. It serves retail, ecommerce, grocery, package handling, and third-party logistics markets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Ouster Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

