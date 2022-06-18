Analyzing Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) & KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) and Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for KE and Offerpad Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KE 0 2 5 0 2.71 Offerpad Solutions 0 3 3 0 2.50

KE presently has a consensus target price of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 28.46%. Offerpad Solutions has a consensus target price of 9.79, suggesting a potential upside of 190.38%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than KE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.0% of KE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.3% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KE and Offerpad Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KE -3.05% -3.26% -2.16% Offerpad Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

KE has a beta of -1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Offerpad Solutions has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KE and Offerpad Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KE $12.67 billion 1.49 -$82.25 million ($0.29) -54.76 Offerpad Solutions $2.07 billion 0.40 $6.46 million N/A N/A

Offerpad Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KE.

Summary

Offerpad Solutions beats KE on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

KE Company Profile (Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services. It facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, home renovation and furnishing, and other services. The company also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store; and owns Deyou, a franchise model for connected brokerage stores. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

