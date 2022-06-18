Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading Up 3.1%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.46 and last traded at $42.45. Approximately 19,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,062,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. Roth Capital downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.85.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 4,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $177,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 891,775 shares in the company, valued at $39,621,563.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 3,504 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $199,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,750 shares of company stock worth $2,962,015. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after acquiring an additional 652,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 58,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,906,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 187,088 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,410,000 after purchasing an additional 842,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after purchasing an additional 836,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

