Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Trading 1.3% Higher

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26.50 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.32). 31,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 276,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.15 ($0.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.78. The firm has a market cap of £48.54 million and a PE ratio of 11.43.

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift card; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer voucher; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency; single store gift cards and vouchers, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online voucher site; and corporate gift card that offers a range of VIP experiences and group travel deals for corporate customers.

