Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 31231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

APS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.30.

Aptose Biosciences ( TSE:APS Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:APTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.8299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

