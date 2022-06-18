Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) vs. Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Head to Head Analysis

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) and Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arcutis Biotherapeutics and Intellipharmaceutics International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcutis Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$206.36 million ($4.67) -4.53 Intellipharmaceutics International $1.40 million 2.43 -$5.14 million ($0.28) -0.37

Intellipharmaceutics International has higher revenue and earnings than Arcutis Biotherapeutics. Arcutis Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intellipharmaceutics International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellipharmaceutics International has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and Intellipharmaceutics International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcutis Biotherapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Intellipharmaceutics International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arcutis Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Intellipharmaceutics International.

Profitability

This table compares Arcutis Biotherapeutics and Intellipharmaceutics International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcutis Biotherapeutics N/A -70.63% -58.95% Intellipharmaceutics International N/A N/A -164.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Intellipharmaceutics International shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing ARQ-154, a topical foam formulation of roflumilast for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis and scalp psoriasis; ARQ-252, a selective topical janus kinase type 1 inhibitor for hand eczema and vitiligo; and ARQ-255, a topical formulation of ARQ-252 designed to reach deeper into the skin in order to treat alopecia areata. The company was formerly known as Arcutis, Inc. and changed its name to Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Intellipharmaceutics International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc., a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain. The company offers Focalin XR, a dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release capsule for hyperactivity disorder; Keppra XR, a levetiracetam extended-release tablet for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy; Effexor XR, a venlafaxine hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat depression; and Protonix, a pantoprazole sodium delayed-release tablet to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease. It also provides Glucophage XR, a metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablet that treats type 2 diabetes; Seroquel XR, a quetiapine fumarate extended-release tablet for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorders; Lamictal XR, a lamotrigine extended release tablet to treat epilepsy; Pristiq, a desvenlafaxine extended-release tablet to treat depression; Coreg CR, a carvedilol phosphate extended-release capsule for heart failure and hypertension; and Ranexa, a ranolazine extended release tablet for chronic angina. In addition, the company is developing OxyContin, an oxycodone hydrochloride controlled-release capsule for pain; OxyContin, an oxycodone hydrochloride controlled-release capsule for pain; and Regabatin XR, a pregabalin extended-release capsule for the management of neuropathic pain. It has a license and commercialization agreement with Par Pharmaceutical Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

