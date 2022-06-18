Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $95.25

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $95.25 and last traded at $95.25, with a volume of 9245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARKAY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arkema from €101.00 ($105.21) to €103.00 ($107.29) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arkema from €145.00 ($151.04) to €146.00 ($152.08) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arkema from €136.00 ($141.67) to €142.00 ($147.92) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.27.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 15.10%. Equities analysts expect that Arkema S.A. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $2.6665 per share. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Arkema’s payout ratio is 11.60%.

About Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

