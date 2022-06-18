Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $141.10 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 166.25 to SEK 158.75 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 122.25 to SEK 116.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 155 to SEK 140 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $114.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Shares of ATLKY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.50. 548,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,491. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.69. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $17.87.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 29.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Copco (Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.