Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.58

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 537644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATLKY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $114.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 166.25 to SEK 158.75 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 122.25 to SEK 116.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 155 to SEK 140 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 16.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

