Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.62

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 3544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEXAY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atos from €25.00 ($26.04) to €16.00 ($16.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Atos from €29.00 ($30.21) to €26.00 ($27.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Atos from €28.00 ($29.17) to €26.00 ($27.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

