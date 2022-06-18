Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) shares fell 12.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $18.68. 17,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 565,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.92 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bally’s during the third quarter worth $1,003,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bally’s during the third quarter worth $1,169,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 409.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 683,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,292,000 after purchasing an additional 549,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth $22,285,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

