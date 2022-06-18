Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) shares fell 12.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $18.68. 17,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 565,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.
The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bally’s during the third quarter worth $1,003,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bally’s during the third quarter worth $1,169,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 409.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 683,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,292,000 after purchasing an additional 549,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth $22,285,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.
About Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bally’s (BALY)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.