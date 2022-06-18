Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

BKRIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of Ireland Group from €5.80 ($6.04) to €6.00 ($6.25) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. AlphaValue cut Bank of Ireland Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Bank of Ireland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.