Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.88

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.88 and last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 1128662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Basf from €80.00 ($83.33) to €76.50 ($79.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Basf from €64.00 ($66.67) to €62.00 ($64.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HSBC upgraded Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €68.00 ($70.83) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.
The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Basf Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BASFY)
BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.
