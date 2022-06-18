BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.17

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.17 and last traded at $52.44, with a volume of 3267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.22.

BESIY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on BE Semiconductor Industries from €97.00 ($101.04) to €88.00 ($91.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BE Semiconductor Industries from €84.00 ($87.50) to €76.00 ($79.17) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.57.

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $227.11 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 38.71%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $3.1198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.58%. BE Semiconductor Industries’s payout ratio is 68.51%.

About BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

