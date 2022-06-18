Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (LON:BKS – Get Rating) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.79). Approximately 54,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 124,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153 ($1.86).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.67) price objective on shares of Beeks Trading in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of £99.75 million and a P/E ratio of 89.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 170.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 166.10.

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

