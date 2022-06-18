Belden (NYSE:BDC) Stock Price Down 12%

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) fell 12% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.88 and last traded at $48.01. 9,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 291,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

