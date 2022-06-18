BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Trading Up 2.3%

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 35,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 47,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$19.43 million and a P/E ratio of 44.00.

About BeWhere (CVE:BEW)

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. It develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

