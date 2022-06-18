Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Stock Price Up 27.4%

Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Rating) rose 27.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Biloxi Marsh Lands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.91%.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in Louisiana and Texas. Its principal assets are surface and mineral rights to approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. The company was founded in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

