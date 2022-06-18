BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

BCRX stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.51.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after buying an additional 3,794,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,706 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,299 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,097,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,430 shares during the period. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,039,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

