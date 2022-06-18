Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $264.56.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $201.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.02. Biogen has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Biogen by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $881,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,939,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 156,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,328,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

