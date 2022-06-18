Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

BIRDF remained flat at $$6.25 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 944. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.