Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg Sells 3,095 Shares

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $53,048.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,238.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $37,680.84.

On Monday, April 18th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 7,519 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $167,222.56.

BE opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 3.39. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

