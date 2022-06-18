BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.44 and last traded at C$13.42. Approximately 221,887 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 176,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.35.
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.72.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.
