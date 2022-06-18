BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$19.17 and last traded at C$19.20. Approximately 315,280 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 120,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%.

