BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Trading Down 2.8%

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$19.03 and last traded at C$19.08. Approximately 283,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 231,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.62.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$20.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

