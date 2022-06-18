BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Trading Down 2.8%

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$34.77 and last traded at C$34.91. 1,307,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 920,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.90.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

