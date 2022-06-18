BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$22.00 and last traded at C$22.05. 30,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 29,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.16.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th.

