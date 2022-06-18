BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Stock Price Down 2.5%

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$19.84 and last traded at C$19.90. Approximately 54,253 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 34,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.40.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th.

