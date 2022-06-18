Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.12

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.12 and last traded at $32.12, with a volume of 1180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.85.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BOWFF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.22.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.38 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 102.59% and a return on equity of 15.35%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.