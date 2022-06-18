Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 20th.
Boston Pizza Royalties has a 12-month low of C$19.36 and a 12-month high of C$23.48.
About Boston Pizza Royalties (Get Rating)
