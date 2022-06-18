Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 20th.

Boston Pizza Royalties has a 12-month low of C$19.36 and a 12-month high of C$23.48.

About Boston Pizza Royalties

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

