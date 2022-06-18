Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.99

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.99 and last traded at $56.99, with a volume of 4800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.99.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.
Bottomline Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPAY)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.