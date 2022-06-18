Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.99

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.99 and last traded at $56.99, with a volume of 4800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.99.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 1,598.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 920,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,188,000 after purchasing an additional 866,563 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 228,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 167,815 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 392.4% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 131,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 104,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

