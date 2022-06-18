Boyd Group Services Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.144 per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$127.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$117.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$267.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$148.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$168.46. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 125.82.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$705.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$664.95 million. Analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 4.9849895 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$201.50.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

