Boyd Group Services Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.144 per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$127.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$117.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$267.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$148.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$168.46. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 125.82.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$705.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$664.95 million. Analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 4.9849895 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Boyd Group Services (Get Rating)
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
Read More
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.